Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a feb 24 dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 221.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE O opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,291,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,502,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 86,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,613,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after acquiring an additional 234,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

