Raymond James Trims Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Target Price to $70.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Matador Resources stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 319.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after buying an additional 2,175,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $33,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

