Raymond James Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $29.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EPRT. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,317,000 after buying an additional 1,371,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,730,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,921,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 347,171 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

