Raymond James Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $78.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.19.

SCHW stock opened at $65.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $85.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

