Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $116.00 at UBS Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

RJF opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

