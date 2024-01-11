Raymond James Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $120.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

