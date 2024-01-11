Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $2,245.00 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,459.16 and a 12 month high of $2,348.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,033.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

