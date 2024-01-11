Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $315,239,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after acquiring an additional 984,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.20 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

