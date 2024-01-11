Raymond James Boosts W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $68.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WPC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.10.

Shares of WPC opened at $66.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

