Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RPD. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 34.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

