Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $129.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 142.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Get Prothena alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prothena

Prothena Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 0.29. Prothena has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $561,150. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth about $1,568,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prothena by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.