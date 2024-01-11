PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PriceSmart stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09. PriceSmart has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.