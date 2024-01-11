Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at Piper Sandler Companies

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler Companies from C$107.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Piper Sandler Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PD. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$120.25.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PD

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at C$71.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The business had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.