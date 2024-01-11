PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $155.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.20.
A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries
PPG Industries Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of PPG stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PPG Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.
About PPG Industries
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PPG Industries
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.