Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) & Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Head-To-Head Survey

Elior Group and Potbelly are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Potbelly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elior Group and Potbelly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elior Group 3 1 1 0 1.60 Potbelly 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Potbelly has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Potbelly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Potbelly is more favorable than Elior Group.

This table compares Elior Group and Potbelly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elior Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -20.71 Potbelly $451.97 million 0.79 $4.34 million $0.16 76.44

Potbelly has higher revenue and earnings than Elior Group. Elior Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potbelly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elior Group and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elior Group N/A N/A N/A Potbelly 1.04% 99.23% 2.52%

Summary

Potbelly beats Elior Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc. The company operates approximately 20,250 restaurants and points of sale. Elior Group SA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

