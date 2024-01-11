Pickering Energy Partners Upgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to “Neutral”

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of CRK opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after buying an additional 7,556,426 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

