Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,493 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Performance Food Group worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PFGC opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $71.17.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

