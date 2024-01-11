Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $52.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

PEGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.41 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $59.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.49%.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

