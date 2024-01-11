PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PBF. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $40.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in PBF Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 342,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

