Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,492.15.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,521.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,276.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,082.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,214.65 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

