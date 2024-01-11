Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.