Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,444 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.45.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $307.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.45. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.80 and a 12-month high of $308.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.