Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 550 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AEP opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $97.84.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

