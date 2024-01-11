Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC set a $25.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

PAAS opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

