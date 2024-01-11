Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,904 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $189.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.48. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

