Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,911 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Lear worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.35. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

