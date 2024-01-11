Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 475 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

NYSE EOG opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $124.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

