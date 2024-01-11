Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,445 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $378.17 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $386.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.00 and a 200-day moving average of $343.93.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

