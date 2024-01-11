Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 26,150 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,108 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 26,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

