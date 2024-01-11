Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 22,960 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $60,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $537.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $537.16 and a 200-day moving average of $512.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $497.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

