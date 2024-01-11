Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,545 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $551,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares in the company, valued at $19,611,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,937 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $265,833.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $551,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,611,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $19,085,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $129.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

