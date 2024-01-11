Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 153 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $197.83 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.93 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.