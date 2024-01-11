Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,155.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6,515.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6,246.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,794.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7,191.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $118.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

