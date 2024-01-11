ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

ONEOK stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

