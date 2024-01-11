Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $66.00 at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Olin by 76.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

