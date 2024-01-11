Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.38.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.