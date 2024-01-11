O-I Glass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after acquiring an additional 667,122 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OI opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

