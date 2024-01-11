Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) & Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Financial Comparison

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) and Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northern Trust and Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 8 3 0 2.17 Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Trust presently has a consensus target price of $81.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Northern Trust pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Northern Trust and Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.75 billion 2.58 $1.34 billion $5.27 15.97 Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund -$29.31 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 10.44% 13.06% 0.92% Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes. It primarily invests in securities that are rated Baa or BBB or better by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. or Standard & Poor's, and have an average maturity of 20.96 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on December 1, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.