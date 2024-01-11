NOV (NYSE:NOV) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.94.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $19.09 on Monday. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

