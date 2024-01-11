Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $99.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.63.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,523,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.