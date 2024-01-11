Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $237.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

NSC stock opened at $228.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day moving average is $214.51.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

