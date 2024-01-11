Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $258.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of NDSN opened at $250.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.26. Nordson has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $265.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,261. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nordson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

