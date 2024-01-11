Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Get Newmont alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE NEM opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.