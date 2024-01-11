Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $9.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NWL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

