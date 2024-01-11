New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 114.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,259,000 after buying an additional 324,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $150.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

