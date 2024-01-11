New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

