New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,148 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of ITT worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average is $102.19. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

