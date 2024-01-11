New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of AES worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 338,260 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of AES by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

