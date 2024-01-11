New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

