New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.59.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $926.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.65.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 106,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 160,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

